MCPHERSON - Mary Ellen Root, 72, of McPherson died August 24, 2019, at Wesley Medical Center. A Celebration of Life service is September 2, at 10:30 a.m. at First Mennonite Church, McPherson. Burial at a later date. Memorials are to McPherson Humane Society and can be sent to Glidden-Ediger Funeral Home, 222 Euclid, McPherson, KS 67460.

