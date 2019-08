NEWTON - Mary Ann Franz, 79, died Monday, August 26, 2019. Memorial services 2 p.m., Saturday, August 31st at Whitestone Mennonite Church, Hesston. Visitation with family Friday at Broadway Colonial Funeral Home in Newton, 4 until 6 p.m.

Mary Ann Franz

NEWTON - Mary Ann Franz, 79, died Monday, August 26, 2019. Memorial services 2 p.m., Saturday, August 31st at Whitestone Mennonite Church, Hesston. Visitation with family Friday at Broadway Colonial Funeral Home in Newton, 4 until 6 p.m.