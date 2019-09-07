Randy Lee Corwin, 65, of Hutchinson, passed away September 4, 2019, at Hospice House in Hutchinson, Kansas. He was born in Hutchinson to Ray and MaryAnn Corwin on March 24, 1954. He married Sheri Dimmick on July 20, 1973. They were high school sweethearts and just recently celebrated their 46th anniversary.

Randy graduated from Hutchinson High School in 1972 and worked for Arrow Machine and then Mega Manufacturing until retirement. He enjoyed gardening in the summer and going to auctions and garage sales looking for treasures which all became 'his' stuff and no one messed with his stuff.

Randy was preceded in death by: his parents; his father in law, William (Bill) Dimmick; and various other family members.

Randy is survived by: his children, Andrew and Brandon Corwin of Hutchinson; and his grandchildren, Austin, Caden, Sophia, Cali, Abigail; and his fur baby, Scooter. Randy is also survived by: his mother-in-law, Lindie Dimmick; sister-in-law and brother in law, Sheli and Bryan Carey; aunts, Caroline Yingling (Vic), Phyllis Crane, and, Claudia Durr; and also numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.

His surviving siblings are: Joe Corwin (Linda), Jann Dickson (Dan), Roxanne Chapman (Doug), Patrick Corwin (Karen), Greg Corwin (Jenny), Lori Jarmer (Bryan), Kelly Corwin (Rhonda).

Randy requested no funeral services and no flowers please. He wanted donations to be made instead to the Cancer Council of Reno County at 327 E. 16th, or, to the Hospice House at 1523 E. 20th, both in Hutchinson. We will have a celebration of life at a later date.

