HILLSBORO - Ernest Unruh, 78, passed away September 8, 2019, at Salem Home in Hillsboro. Memorial Service 1 pm, on Friday, September 13, 2019, at Salem Home in Hillsboro. Burial at the Peace Valley Cemetery northwest of Durham 11 a.m. on Friday. Memorials to Salem Home in care of Jost Funeral Home P.O. Box 266 Hillsboro, KS 67063.

