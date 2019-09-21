Heather Louise Henry, 34, of Hutchinson, Kansas, passed away September 19, 2019, at her home in Hutchinson, Kansas. A lifelong resident of Hutchinson, Kansas, she was born on October 1, 1984, the daughter of Edna B. and Cullum A. Henry.

Heather Louise Henry

Heather is survived by: her mother; one brother, Patrick A. Henry; two nephews, Xavian Henry and Knox Henry, whom she loved and adored very much. She was preceded in death by her father.

Cremation has taken place and there will be no service held at this time.

