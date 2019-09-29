SCOTT CITY - Delbert E. Jones, 91, passed on September 27, 2019, at his home in Scott City. Born on November 25, 1927, in Bigelow, Kansas. Services will be 2 p.m. Tuesday, October 1 at the First Christian Church in Scott City. See funeral home website for more information.

Delbert E. Jones

