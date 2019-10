Sublette -- Roberta Maxine Moser, 81, died October 1 in Hugoton. She was born on February 8, 1938 at Garden City.

Roberta Moser

Sublette -- Roberta Maxine Moser, 81, died October 1 in Hugoton. She was born on February 8, 1938 at Garden City.



Funeral at Sublette Christian Church on Friday at 10:00 AM. Burial at Haskell County Cemetery, Sublette. Visitation at Swaim Funeral Chapel, Sublette on Thursday from noon to 8:00 PM. Memorials to the Roberta Moser Memorial Fund.