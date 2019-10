PRATT - Barbara Jeanne McClung, 73, died October 14, 2019. Born July 13, 1946.Cremation has taken place. The family will have a gathering at a later date. Memorials to the McClung Grandchildren Education Fund in care of Larrison Mortuary.

