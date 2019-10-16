DODGE CITY - Michael Wayne Davis, 67, died October 6, 2019, at Wichita. He was born on October 9, 1951, at Shenandoah, Iowa the son of Charles and Donna (Reed) Davis. Memorial service 3 p.m. Saturday at Swaim Funeral Chapel, Dodge City. Memorials to the Michael Davis Memorial Fund for families of fallen officers.

Michael Davis

