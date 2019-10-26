Edna Mae Martin, 90, of Hutchinson, passed away Thursday, October 24, 2019, at Pleasant View Home in Inman, KS.

Edna Mae Martin

Edna was born January 6, 1929, in Meade, KS, the daughter of Peter J. and Agnes (Classen) Isaac.

On November 29, 1965, Edna married Cecil H. Martin and to this union they were blessed with one child, Cecilia.

Edna attended Meade High School and later attended Tabor College in Hillsboro, KS. She was a Nurse Aide for St. Francis in Wichita and Grace Hospital in Hutchinson. She later went on to be a Library Aid for USD #308. Edna attended First Southern Baptist Church and was very involved in church activities.

Edna was preceded in death by: her parents; husband, Cecil; brother, Eldo Isaac; sisters, Rose Klassen, Verna Isaac and Alvina 'Jeanie' Wiens.

She is survived by: her daughter, Cecilia; brothers, Melvin Isaac and Dale Isaac; and a grandson, Andrew Martin.

Funeral Services will be held at 10:30 a.m., Wednesday, October 30, 2019, at First Southern Baptist Church, 1201 E. 23rd Ave., Hutchinson, KS, with Pastor Roy Jaye officiating.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, October 29, 2019, from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. with family present to greet friends from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Hutchinson Funeral Chapel, 300 E. 30th Ave. Hutchinson, KS.

Burial will take place in Eastside Cemetery, Hutchinson, KS.

Memorials may be given to the First Southern Baptist Church, Wycliffe Bible Translators or Good Shepheard Hospice and can be sent in care of the funeral chapel.

