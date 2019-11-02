Galen D. Kessler, 82, of Hutchinson, died October 30, 2019, at Hutchinson Health and Rehab. He was born October 6, 1937, in Salina, to Fredrick and Mildred (Wilson) Kessler.

Galen D. Kessler

Galen graduated from Hutchinson High School. He served in the United States Air Force from June 1955 until February 1959. Galen was the owner/operator of Lawson Appliances, a member of the American Legion Lysle Rishel Post #68, and enjoyed going fishing.

On April 8, 1959, he married Joycyln Maxine Warnow in Salina. They shared over 60 years of marriage.

Galen is survived by: wife, Joy Kessler of Hutchinson; children, Lyn (Jerry) Boone, and Jay Kessler, all of Hutchinson; grandsons, Casey (Sharaun) Hauschild, and Matthew Boone; and great-grandchildren, Landon, Harlow, and Henry Hauschild.

He was preceded in death by: his parents; son, Gene Kessler; two brothers; and one sister.

Cremation has taken place. Memorial service will be 10 a.m. Friday, November 8, 2019, at Elliott Mortuary, Hutchinson, with Pastor Bob Phipps officiating. Friends may sign the book from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday at Elliott Mortuary.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to The Salvation Army, in care of Elliott Mortuary, 1219 N. Main, Hutchinson, KS 67501.

