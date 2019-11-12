Hoisington -- Barbara Nolte died Sunday November 10 2019, in Hoisington KS. Born July 31, 1943 to Armin and Isabelle (Karst) Deutsch, Survivors include husband Roy, mother Isabelle Dumler children Gary, Christy, and Cindy. Service Thursday 10:30 A.M. at Concordia Lutheran Church in Hoisington. Nicholson- Ricke Funeral Home, Hoisington KS.

Barbara Nolte

Hoisington -- Barbara Nolte died Sunday November 10 2019, in Hoisington KS. Born July 31, 1943 to Armin and Isabelle (Karst) Deutsch, Survivors include husband Roy, mother Isabelle Dumler children Gary, Christy, and Cindy. Service Thursday 10:30 A.M. at Concordia Lutheran Church in Hoisington. Nicholson- Ricke Funeral Home, Hoisington KS.