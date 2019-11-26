McPherson -- Morris Dale Heitschmidt, 95, of McPherson died Mon. Memorial service is 11 am, Sat. at First United Methodist Church, McPherson. Burial at later date. Memorials to First United Methodist Church or Meals on Wheels and they can be sent to Glidden-Ediger Funeral Home; 222 Euclid St. McPherson, Ks. 67460.

Morris D. Heitschmidt

