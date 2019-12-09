Sharon Russell

DODGE CITY - Sharon Aileen York Russell, 68, died December 6, 2019. Funeral Service 2 p.m. December 12, 2019, First Christian Church, Dodge City. Burial in Maple Grove Cemetery. Visitation 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday at Ziegler Funeral Chapel. Memorials Circle of Hope or the American Diabetes Association both c/o Ziegler Funeral Chapel, 1901 N. 14th Ave., Dodge City, Kansas 67801.

