COATS - Benjamin Lee 'Benny/Ben' Schrepel, 69, of Ellinwood, KS passed of natural causes from this Earth November 18, 2019, at his home in Ellinwood, KS.

Ben was born October 3, 1950, at the Pratt County Hospital, Pratt, KS to Melvin L and Frances Beth (Imboden) Schrepel.

Ben grew up on the family farm west of Coats, KS and attended Coats and Skyline schools. He moved to Ellinwood, KS in the 1980s. He had been a farmer, machinist at Great Bend Industries and a handyman. He enjoyed animals, gardening and creating wind chimes and other cool stuff.

Ben was a unique member of our family, to say the least. Those closest to him can attest that there was more to this man than met the eye. Talented in many ways, Ben often lacked the ability to see his own great potential, despite many who spoke their admiration and faith in his capabilities. An extraordinary conversationalist with hermit tendencies, he was a deep thinker of rare oddities and had a real knack for finding things on the fly to gift his family at thrift stores, garage sales, and from his own collection. He loved his nephews and nieces and had a characteristic way of speaking gently to them. He enjoyed reminiscing about past and present friendships and of memories they had made together.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

His memory will ever remain dear to those who survive: sister, Suellen (Steve) Bryan, Medicine Lodge, KS; niece, Kendra (Alec) Harnden; great-nephew, Gavin (Alissa) and great-great niece, Kimber and another to be born; great-nephews, Brant, Quinn, Keeven, and Isaac; niece, Tana (Matt) Ricke; great-nephews and niece, Jordan, Colin, Jonathan, Victoria and Caleb; sister, Jane Harvey, Wheat Ridge, CO; niece, Dawn Cray; great-nephew and niece, Matthew and Becca; niece, Jennifer (Mike) Olsen, great-nephew and niece Brandon and Emily, niece and nephew, Ashley and George III; and his friends.

Cremation has taken place. A memorial service will be held at 1:30 p.m., Thursday, December 19, 2019, at Grace United Methodist Church, Coats, KS.

The family will have a private interment at the Coats Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Grace United Methodist Church.