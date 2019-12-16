Maxine Wilson

DIGHTON - Maxine Mira York Wilson, 97, died December 14, 2019, in Hays Kansas. Funeral Service will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday December 20, 2019, at the United Methodist Church in Dighton Kansas. Full obituary information can be found by visiting the Garnand Funeral Homes Website

