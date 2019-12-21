Verna Lorraine Cross, age 80, of Hutchinson, passed away peacefully on Thursday, December 19, 2019, at the Good Samaritan Society, Hutchinson Village, Hutchinson, Kansas. She was born May 26, 1939, in Flagler, Colorado, the daughter of Walter K. and Florence L. Magerfleisch.

She married her husband, Robert E. Cross, Sr., on October 27, 1963, in Hutchinson, Kansas, and remained married for 56 years.

She found great joy in spending time with her grandchildren, playing bingo, doing crossword puzzles, and growing irises. Verna is survived by: her husband, Robert E. Cross, Sr. of Hutchinson, Kansas; her children, Robert E. (Alexa) Cross, Jr. of Hutchinson, Kansas, Melinda A. Amack of Haven, Kansas, Richard L. (Stephanie) Cross of Wichita, Kansas; one brother, Kenneth (Annette) Magerfleisch of Branson West, Missouri; nine grandchildren. She was preceded in death by: her parents; and three brothers, Richard, Marvin and David Magerfleisch.

Per her wishes, cremation has taken place and no services will be held.

Memorial gifts may be made to Good Samaritan Society, Hutchinson Village, Hutchinson, Kansas and left in care of Old Mission " Heritage Funeral Home, 528 N. Main, Hutchinson, Kansas.

