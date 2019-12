Rosary for Helen I. Alonzo, of Hutchinson, will be 6 p.m. Sunday, December 29, 2019, at Elliott Chapel. Mass of Christian Burial will be 10 a.m. Monday, December 30, 2019, at St. Teresa Catholic Church, 211 E. 5th, Hutchinson. Elliott Mortuary, Hutchinson, is in charge of arrangements.

Helen I. Alonzo

