Medicine Lodge -- Raymond F. Sinkbeil, 103, of Medicine Lodge, died,December 26, 2019.

Raymond Sinkbeil

Visitation-Friday, Jan. 3, 2020 from 1-8 pm,family present from 5-7 pm at Larrison Funeral Home,Medicine Lodge.

Funeral services- Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020 at 10:30 am at the United Methodist Church, Medicine Lodge. Graveside, Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020 at 2:30 p.m. at Manchester Cemetery, Manchester, OK.