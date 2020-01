BURDETT - Gary Schmidt, 69, died January 2, 2020. Born February 13, 1950, to Arnold and Roberta Schmidt. Married Glenda Mason. Other survivors: children, Miranda Schmidt, Lisa Koochel, Steven Forward. Memorial service 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Beckwith Mortuary. Visitation 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.Friday, family present 5 to 7 p.m. Visit Beckwith website for full details.

