ANTHONY - Robert E. McPherson, 87, died January 6, 2020. Survivors, wife, Doris; sons, Michael McPherson (Carolyn) and Scott McPherson (Sherilyn); seven grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren. Memorial service 10 a.m. Saturday, Christian Church, Anthony, KS. Registry 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday thru Friday at Prairie Rose Funeral Home, Anthony. Memorials, St. Jude Children's Hospital or Anthony Christian Church.

Robert McPherson

