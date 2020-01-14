James Albert Hill, 88, of Hutchinson, Kansas, passed away January 7, 2020, at his home in Hutchinson, Kansas. He was born in Ann Arbor, Michigan on October 21, 1931, the son of Herschel and Hazel Hill. He was a retired field serviceman for the National Cash Register Company.

James Albert Hill

James Albert Hill, 88, of Hutchinson, Kansas, passed away January 7, 2020, at his home in Hutchinson, Kansas. He was born in Ann Arbor, Michigan on October 21, 1931, the son of Herschel and Hazel Hill. He was a retired field serviceman for the National Cash Register Company.

Known to his family and friends as 'J. A.' he was a veteran of the United States Air Force. He also enjoyed the freedom of the outdoors, and loved to take his wife, Betty, camping whenever possible down in Mission, Texas. He loved every kind of music you could imagine " he had over 500 albums, cd's, cassettes, and 8 track tapes.

In 1952 he married Georgia F. Griffith. She preceded him in death in 1986 after 34 years of marriage. On February 14, 1997, he married Betty Dreher Miller in Iola, Kansas. She preceded him in death on March 12, 2018.

Other survivors include: three sons, James Lee Hill, Tim Hill, and Arthur Miller; two daughters, Joy Chretien and Sue Weniger; one brother, Dennis Hill; four grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents.

Per his request cremation has taken place. A graveside celebration of life will be held Thursday, February 16, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Memorial Park Cemetery, 5905 W. 4th Street, Hutchinson, Kansas with military honors.

