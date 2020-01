SCOTT CITY - J. Paul Hillery, 92, passed January 20, 2020, in Scott City. Born July 25, 1927, in Russell Springs. He was a farmer. Funeral services will be January 25, 2020, at 10:30 a.m at the Church Of The Nazarene in Scott City. See funeral home web site for more info. Price and Sons, Scott City is in charge of arrangements.

J. Paul Hillery

SCOTT CITY - J. Paul Hillery, 92, passed January 20, 2020, in Scott City. Born July 25, 1927, in Russell Springs. He was a farmer. Funeral services will be January 25, 2020, at 10:30 a.m at the Church Of The Nazarene in Scott City. See funeral home web site for more info. Price and Sons, Scott City is in charge of arrangements.