SALUDA, SC - Glenda Margaret Singer, 75, of Saluda, SC, died January 23, 2020, at Saluda Nursing Home. She was born May 15, 1944, in Chicago, IL, to Oliver and Wilma (Austin) Bell.

Glenda graduated from Medicine Lodge High School, KS in 1962, and attended Sterling College for two years. She was a sales associate for R.L. Polk and Dillard's, an elevator operator for the Wolcott Building, and greenhouse worker for Caldwell Greenhouse, Hutchinson.

Glenda was active in 4-H growing up and sang with the Sweet Adelines as an adult. She was a talented baker, often entering her goods in the State Fair and owned her own baking business, Glenda's Goodies. Her desserts were enjoyed by many. Glenda loved to spend time outside and was an avid gardener.

On July 1, 1967, she married Robert L. Singer. They were married 25 years prior to his death on December 29, 2014.

She is survived by: daughter, Jennifer Singer; grandson, Parker Knopf, both of St. Thomas, Virgin Islands; and brother, Will Bell of Medicine Lodge.

Glenda was preceded in death by: her parents; stepfather, Oliver Bell; and brother, Harold Bell.

Graveside service will be 11 a.m. Saturday, February 15, 2020, at Liberty Township Cemetery, Nashville, KS, with Pastor Tom Walters officiating. Family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, February 14, 2020, at Elliott Mortuary.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Alzheimer's Association, in care of Elliott Mortuary, 1219 N. Main, Hutchinson, KS 67501.

