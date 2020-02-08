SALINA -- Harlan W. Ritter, died February 3, 2020. Born May 11, 1941, to Ralph and Marie Ritter. Survived by wife, Rita and son, Darrin; brother, Darwin(Vicki)Ritter; and sister, Nancy(Randy)Clark.

HARLAN W. RITTER

Memorial service: 2 pm, Friday, February 21, 2020, at Nicholson-Ricke Funeral Home, Hoisington. Full obituary can be viewed and condolences sent at the Nicholson-Ricke Funeral Home website.