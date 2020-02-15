GREAT BEND - Shirley Jean Link, 88, passed away February 14, 2020, at River Bend Assisted Living, Great Bend. She was born on November 17, 1931 at Denver, Colo., to Jack E. & Emma (Feist) Wallace, and was raised in Buena Park, Ca., before moving to Bushton, Kan. at age 14. She resided in Chase and Great Bend. She married Kenneth J. Link on March 27, 1951 at Bushton. He died April 9, 2017.

Shirley Jean Link

GREAT BEND - Shirley Jean Link, 88, passed away February 14, 2020, at River Bend Assisted Living, Great Bend. She was born on November 17, 1931 at Denver, Colo., to Jack E. & Emma (Feist) Wallace, and was raised in Buena Park, Ca., before moving to Bushton, Kan. at age 14. She resided in Chase and Great Bend. She married Kenneth J. Link on March 27, 1951 at Bushton. He died April 9, 2017.

She was a retail sales clerk for Gunn's Clothing, JC Penney's and Kitchen Cupboard for many years. She was a member of Prince of Peace Parish at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church, the Altar Society and Daughters of Isabella. She was an avid shopper and the best, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother ever.

Survivors include, two daughters, Linda Meyeres and husband Jim of Chase, and Denise Barbour and husband Jack of San Angelo, Tex.; a son in law, Lynn Bownes, and a daughter in law, Janis Link, both of Great Bend; seven grandchildren, Mike Link and wife Kristi, Steven Link, Ryan Bownes and wife Staci, Derek Bownes and wife Ashley, Kalesha Bownes, Jason Meyeres and wife Darci, and Jamee Kizzar and husband Blake; fifteen grandchildren, Mikayla Bownes, Brenna Bownes, Emeri Bownes, Bristyl Bownes, Ryan Bownes, MaeLynn Schartz, Jersey Meyeres, Morgyn Meyeres, Cordell Moore, Brayden Moore, Allison Link, Emma Link, Duell Kizzar, Lathem Kizzar, Blakelinn Kizzar. With one on the way. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Kenneth J. Link; two sons, Mark A. Link, and infant son Kent E. Link; a daughter, Rita J. Bownes; two sisters, Jean Hauser, and Joan Watt; and two infant grandchildren, Nicole, and Curtis Meyeres.

Visitation will be held from 1 to 9 p.m., Monday, February 17, 2020 at Bryant Funeral Home, with Altar Society Rosary at 4 p.m. and Vigil Service with Daughters of Isabella Rosary at 7 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m., Tuesday, February 18, 2020, at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church in Great Bend, with Father Don Bedore presiding. Interment will be in the Great Bend Cemetery.

Memorials have been designated to the American Diabetes Association, Barton County Relay for Life or Kansas Oil & Gas Hall of Fame & Museum, in care of Bryant Funeral Home.

