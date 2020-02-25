Geneva Drouhard

ARGONIA -- Geneva Mary Drouhard was born November 24,1924 on the family farm northeast of Wakita, Oklahoma to Peter and Mary (Schwarz) Schmitz, the eleventh of twelve children. She entered eternal rest February 23, 2020 at Spring View Manor in Conway Springs, Kansas.

Geneva was preceded in death by her husband Arthur (Art) in 1993; a grandson Chris in 1994; and 9 brothers and a sister. She is survived by four sons: Carl (Sharon) and Francis (Lori) of Danville, Dean (Sandy) of Argonia, Mike (Leah) of Wellington, and daughter, Mary Johnson (Bill) of Wichita; brother Don (Dorothy) Schmitz of Caldwell; sister-in-law Delores Schmitz of Caldwell; ten grandchildren and a host of other relatives.

Recitation of the Rosary is Friday, February 28, 2020 at 7 pm with family visitation after and the Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Saturday, February 29, 2020 at 10 am, both at the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Danville, of the St. Joan of Arc Parish Community. Prairie Rose Funeral Home, Harper, Kansas is in charge of arrangements. A full obituary can be found at www.prairierosefuneralhomes.com