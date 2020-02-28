MEADE - Doris J. Sawyers, 88, died Thursday, February 27, 2020, at the Meade District Hospital, Meade. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, March 3, 2020, at Fidler-Orme-Bachman Mortuary. Friends may call from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday with the family present from 5 to 7 p.m. Interment will follow in the Graceland Cemetery, Meade.

Doris J. Sawyers

MEADE - Doris J. Sawyers, 88, died Thursday, February 27, 2020, at the Meade District Hospital, Meade. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, March 3, 2020, at Fidler-Orme-Bachman Mortuary. Friends may call from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday with the family present from 5 to 7 p.m. Interment will follow in the Graceland Cemetery, Meade.