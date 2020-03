Meade -- age 92, died Tues, March 3, 2020, at the Fowler Residential Care Center.

Vivian M. Tennis

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Sat, March 7, 2020, at Fidler-Orme-Bachman Mortuary, Meade. Friends may call from 9:00 a.m. until 7:00 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.