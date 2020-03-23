NEWTON - Carol Elizabeth Pratt, 95, died Monday, March 16, 2020 at Newton. Survived by daughters: Sarah Pratt, DVM, and Ruth Wilson both of Sedgwick, KS; three grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; sister-in-law: Colleen Kirtland. Memorial services will be scheduled for a future date. Memorials may be given to First Presbyterian Church, Branson, MO. Kaufman Funeral Home.

Carol Pratt

