HESSTON - Mildred Jean Goertzen Martens-Unruh, 87, passed away Friday, March 20, 2020. Married Melvin Roy Martens August 9, 1952. Mildred's husband Mel passed away unexpectedly in 1994. In 2002, she married a longtime family friend, Roy Unruh. A celebration of Mildred's life is planned for later this summer.

Mildred Jean Goertzen Martens-Unruh

