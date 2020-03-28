MANHATTAN, Kansas - Twila J. Hoffman, 86, of Manhattan, died Tuesday, March 24, 2020, at the Meadowlark Hills Retirement Community in Manhattan.

Twila J. Hoffman

MANHATTAN, Kansas - Twila J. Hoffman, 86, of Manhattan, died Tuesday, March 24, 2020, at the Meadowlark Hills Retirement Community in Manhattan.

Twila was born on June 25, 1933, in Abbyville, Kansas, the daughter of Samuel Stacy and Opal (Fountain) Kittle. She graduated from Turon High school with the class of 1951.

She was united in marriage to Walter C. Hoffman, Jr. on January 16, 1955, in Turon, Kansas.

Twila was a homemaker and raised her 4 children. She also worked at the KSU Union Bookstore as an Administrative Assistant. She enjoyed baking for her family, sewing and playing bridge. She was involved in several bridge clubs and was a member of the Konza Prairie Quilters Guild. She spent many years as the treasurer for the Guild. Her memory will live on with the many quilts and cross stitch pictures that she made for her family, as well as her famous cowboy cookie and blue-ribbon apple pie recipes. She and Walter were members of the First United Methodist Church in Manhattan.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Walter C. Hoffman, Jr in February 2020.

Survivors include: her children, Rick Hoffman (Carol) of Round Rock, Texas, Steven Hoffman (Ercilia) of Tracy, California, Brenda Clark (Kirk) of Stow, Massachusetts, and Eric Hoffman (Alicia) of Camarillo, California; her eight grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren. She is also survived by: her siblings, Carolyn Gilmore (Mike) of Georgetown, Texas, Norma Anstine (Duane) of Hutchinson, Kansas, Rosemary Sutton of Hutchinson, Kansas, Buford Kittle of Cleveland, Ohio, Darlene Schwamborn of Hutchinson, Kansas and Sam Kittle (Brenda) of Angels Camp, California.

Memorial Services for Mrs. Hoffman will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to the First United Methodist Church. Contributions may be left in care of the Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home, 1616 Poyntz Avenue, Manhattan, Kansas 66502.

Online condolences may be left for the family through the funeral home website at www.ymlfuneralhome.com

