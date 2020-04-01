NEWTON - Michael Anthony Duron, 61, died Tuesday, March 31, 2020 at Newton. He is survived by sons, Michael and Trevor Duron; daughters, Simone Duron, Hailey Hansen; mother, Caroline Duron; sister, Michelle Duron; five grandchildren. Private graveside service. A Celebration of Life will be held at a future date. Memorials to Sacred Heart Catholic Church. Kaufman Funeral Home.

Michael Duron

NEWTON - Michael Anthony Duron, 61, died Tuesday, March 31, 2020 at Newton. He is survived by sons, Michael and Trevor Duron; daughters, Simone Duron, Hailey Hansen; mother, Caroline Duron; sister, Michelle Duron; five grandchildren. Private graveside service. A Celebration of Life will be held at a future date. Memorials to Sacred Heart Catholic Church. Kaufman Funeral Home.