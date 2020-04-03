MURDOCK - Prentice Logan Jayne, 71, Vietnam veteran, retired National Guard artillery specialist, father and grandfather passed away March 31, 2020 in Wichita, KS.

Prentice Jayne

MURDOCK - Prentice Logan Jayne, 71, Vietnam veteran, retired National Guard artillery specialist, father and grandfather passed away March 31, 2020 in Wichita, KS.

Prentice is survived by: his, sons, Travis (Leslie) of Wichita, and Richard (Shelia) of Kingman; brother, Kelly Jayne; sister, Lahoma Wiens; grandchildren, Dallas, Zach, Parker and Gunner Jayne; many nieces and nephews and beloved companion 'Bear'. Prentice was preceded in death by his parents Laurance and Beatrice (Tabor) Jayne.

Memorial contributions may be made to: Kingman City Parks, in care of: Kingman City Hall, PO BOX 168, Kingman, KS, 67068. Private services at a later date. Wulfastmortuary.com

