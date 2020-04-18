BUHLER - Carolyne Seymore, 83, died on April 17, 2020, at Hospice House. She was born August 5, 1937, the daughter of Walter and Margaret Kuykendall. A private family service will be held April 22, 2020. A private family burial will be held in Memorial Park Cemetery, Hutchinson. Hutchinson Funeral Chapel is in charge of the arrangements.

Carolyne Seymore

