Jeffrey Mark Sandberg, 77, of Hutchinson, passed away April 14, 2020, at Hutchinson Regional Medical Center, Hutchinson, Kansas. He was born June 15, 1942, in Alexandria, Minnesota, the son of Antoine and Amelia Sandberg. He was the owner and proprietor of Resurfacing Unlimited Asphalt Company.

Jeff was a dedicated member of the Masonic Order and the Shriners. He loved riding his Harley Davidson motorcycle and was one of the lead participants of the annual Toy Run held to provide Christmas for children in need. In his earlier years he loved the outdoors and fishing. His family was the driving force of his life.

He married Gloria Jean Mason on June 15, 1960, in Baraboo, Wisconsin. She survives of the home.

Other survivors include: his wife, Gloria; two sons, Jack and Trey Sandberg; two brothers, Brian and Mike Sandberg; and four grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents; one brother, James; and one sister, Ruby.

A private family graveside service was held Friday, April 17, 2020, at Lyons Cemetery, Lyons, Kansas. A celebration of Jeff's life will be held after the clearing of the corona virus pandemic.

Memorial gifts may be made to the Jeffrey Sandberg Family Memorial Fund and left in care of Old Mission " Heritage Funeral Home, 528 N. Main, Hutchinson, Kansas.

