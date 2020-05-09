HILLSBORO - Helen Ann Duerksen, 69, of Hillsboro, passed away May 6, 2020, at Hospice House of Reno County, Hutchinson, Kansas. Arrangements are pending and will be announced at a later date by Old Mission - Heritage Funeral Home, Hutchinson, Kansas.

Helen Ann Duerksen

