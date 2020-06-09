Robin Weers

Robin Lenay Weers, 57, of Hutchinson, passed away on June 5, 2020, at her home in Hutchinson. She was born September 19, 1962, in Topeka, KS, to Raymond and Rose (Mahr) Welcher Sr.

Robin Lenay Weers, 57, of Hutchinson, passed away on June 5, 2020, at her home in Hutchinson. She was born September 19, 1962, in Topeka, KS, to Raymond and Rose (Mahr) Welcher Sr.

Robin is survived by: her husband, Robert; and their daughter, Dallis, of the home. Hutchinson Funeral Chapel is in charge of the arrangements.