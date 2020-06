GENESEO - Chester Harvey 'Chet' Kern Jr., 73, of Geneseo, Kansas, passed away June 14, 2020, at Wesley Medical Center, Wichita, Kansas. Graveside service will be at 10 a.m., Saturday, June 20, 2020, at Geneseo Cemetery, Geneseo, Kansas. Memorials may be given to American Legion Post #241, Geneseo in care of Birzer Funeral Home, Lyons.

Chester Harvey 'Chet' Kern Jr.

