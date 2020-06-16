MOUNDRIDGE - Glen V. Koch, 78, of Moundridge, Kansas, passed away Saturday, June 13, 2020, doing what he loved most, riding his motorcycle. He was born July 16, 1941, in Cordell, Oklahoma, the son of Ernest and Anna (Krause) Koch.

Glen V. Koch

MOUNDRIDGE - Glen V. Koch, 78, of Moundridge, Kansas, passed away Saturday, June 13, 2020, doing what he loved most, riding his motorcycle. He was born July 16, 1941, in Cordell, Oklahoma, the son of Ernest and Anna (Krause) Koch.

He was drafted into the United States Army in 1961, where he served for five years attaining the rank of Sergeant. He received the Good Conduct Medal and was honorably discharged in 1966.

Since 1966, Glen was a member of St. Anne's Episcopal Church in McPherson. He was also a member and past director of Goldwing Road Riders Association (GWRRA) for 29 years.

He was united in marriage to Aileen Porter on October 6, 1962, at Ft. Leonard Wood, Missouri. She preceded him in death on May 26, 2013.

Glen was employed at AGCO in Hesston, Kansas as a welder, retiring after 32 years. He also worked part-time for Herb and Tom in the fields, harvesting. He previously worked at Excel for three years and after serving in the military, Glen drove for M Bruenger and Company in Wichita for two years.

Glen is survived by: his son, David (Julie) Koch of Hesston; daughter, Angie (Dale) Vickrey of Moundridge; grandson, Dustin (Crystal) Vickrey of Moundridge; and two great-grandchildren, Westin and Raeleigh Vickrey; and sisters-in-laws, Gloria Mitton of Gulfport, Mississippi and Kathleen (Larry) Mayo of Lexington, Mississippi.

He was also preceded in death by his parents; five brothers; one sister; and one brother-in-law.

Graveside services will be held at 10 a.m., Saturday, June 20, 2020, at Mound Township Cemetery, Moundridge, KS with military honors. A memorial service will be held later. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Anne's Episcopal Church or McPherson County Humane Society in care of Moundridge Funeral Home, PO Box 410, Moundridge, KS 67107.

