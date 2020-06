PRATT - Jane E. Tompkins, 84, died June 16, 2020. Born October 6, 1935. Private Graveside service will be held at Byers Cemetery, Byers. In lieu of flowers and memorials, please share acts of kindness to others in Jane's memory.

Jane Tompkins

