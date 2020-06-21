Protection -- Darrel Wesley Girk, 72, died June 18, 2020. Born February 18, 1948, son of Wesley Wallace 'Buck' and Delsie (Davidson) Girk. Married Terena Henderson, February 14, 2001. She survives with children: Reesa Smyth and Slade Girk. Memorial service, 2:00 p.m., Tuesday, Protection United Methodist Church, Protection, KS. Arrangements, Hatfield-Prusa Funeral Home, Coldwater, KS.

Darrel Girk

