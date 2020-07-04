Debra Kay Talbot-Betterton, 57, of Hutchinson, passed away July 1, 2020, at her home surrounded by her loving family. She was born October 10, 1962, in Hutchinson, Kansas, the daughter of Robert and Jeannette Talbot. She was not only a dedicated homemaker but loved providing care as a certified nurse's aide.

Debra Kay Talbot-Betterton

Debra Kay Talbot-Betterton, 57, of Hutchinson, passed away July 1, 2020, at her home surrounded by her loving family. She was born October 10, 1962, in Hutchinson, Kansas, the daughter of Robert and Jeannette Talbot. She was not only a dedicated homemaker but loved providing care as a certified nurse's aide.

Her family and her grandchildren were the center of her life. She loved to 'doodle' while listening to her favorite classic rock and roll music. She will always be remembered for the smile that was always on her face.

She is survived by her loving husband of over 30 years, Floyd Eugene Betterton. Other survivors include: her mother, Jeannette; four daughters, Amy Joe Cross, Amanda Betterton, Jeannette Crossno, and, Debra Betterton; two brothers and two sisters; 20 grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her father, grandparents, and her dog, Buster Chewieny.

A gathering for family and friends will be held from 5 to 9 p.m., Wednesday, July 8, 2020, at Old Mission " Heritage Funeral Home, 528 N. Main, Hutchinson, Kansas. In lieu of flowers memorial gifts may be made to the Reno County Cancer Council and left in care of the funeral home.

