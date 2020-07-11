Carol Jean Pogue Williams of Hutchinson, Kansas, died suddenly on July 08, 2020. She was born February 9th, 1941 in Lamar, CO, daughter of the late Leonard and Jewell Pogue.

Carol Jean (Pogue) Williams

Carol Jean Pogue Williams of Hutchinson, Kansas, died suddenly on July 08, 2020. She was born February 9th, 1941 in Lamar, CO, daughter of the late Leonard and Jewell Pogue.

She is preceded by bothers Dean and Dennis Pogue; survived by: her children, Larry & Gary Munyon; husband, Eldon Williams; sister, Joyce Cusick and husband Roger of Cassville, MO; sister, Janice Wheatley of Plano, TX; sister-in-laws, Delores Pogue, Pretty Prairie, KS, and Roberta Pogue, Mount Hope, KS; and many grandchildren; great- grandchildren; cousins; 2nd cousins; nieces; and nephews.

Carol was a wonderful mother, grandmother, and great grandmother, passing on her love, compassion, and infectious laughter. She loved playing Words With Friends on FaceBook. She brought great joy to the family and will be missed by all.

Memorial services will be postponed due to the Corona Virus, and scheduled for a future date yet to be determined. To post a comment, visit https://www.wulfastmortuary.com/obits.

