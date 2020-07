Pratt -- Marthanna Cunningham, 82, died July 9, 2020. Born September 24, 1937.

Marthanna Cunningham

Visitation Wednesday with family present 5-7 and Funeral service 2:00 p.m., Thursday, July 16, 2020 both at Larrison Mortuary. Burial at Greenlawn Cemetery. Celebration of Life in Kansas City at later date.

Memorials to VITAS Healthcare or Pratt Area Humane Society in c/o Larrison Mortuary.