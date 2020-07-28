DODGE CITY - Bernard P. Heiland died July 24 at Trinity Manor, Dodge City. Vigil 7 p.m. August 14, 2020.Memorial Services 10 a.m. August 15, 2020, both at Ziegler Funeral Chapel. Inurnment Greencrest Memorial Gardens. Cremation has taken place. Register 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. August 14. Memorials: American Kidney Foundation c/o Ziegler Funeral Chapel, 1901 N. 14th Ave, Dodge City, Kansas 67801.

Bernard Heiland

