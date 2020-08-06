Earnest 'Sam' Maldonado, 80, of Hutchinson, died August 5, 2020, at Hospice House. He was born September 25, 1939, in Eagle Pass, TX, to Simon and Julia (Cortez) Maldonado.

Sam served in the United States Army during the Korean War. He was a police officer for the city of Stafford for over 20 years, retiring as Chief of Police. Sam had a lifelong love of the mountains, developed when he lived in Fort Collins, CO. He enjoyed 'tinkering' and music, playing his guitar and singing. But most of all, Sam loved spending time with his family and their activities. He was of the Jehovah's Witnesses faith.

On October 2, 1965, Sam married Kathryn K. 'Kathy' Baker in Clayton, NM. They shared over 53 years of marriage before her death on June 29, 2019.

He is survived by: children, Kevin Maldonado (Scott Coldwell), Danbury, CT, Erin Harmony (Jacob), Hutchinson, Korey Maldonado (Angie), Hutchinson; grandchildren, Kacey Sullivan (Adam), Lawrence, Sam Maldonado (Jenessa), McPherson, Evan and Alena Maldonado, Hutchinson, Jake Kern, Wichita, Ian, Grant, Max, and Owen Harmony, Hutchinson; sisters, Minnie Hagerman, Brighton, CO, Christine Kellogg of Texas; many nieces, nephews, cousins; and his beloved dog, Ebony.

Sam was preceded in death by his parents and nine sisters.

Cremation has taken place and no services are planned.

Memorials are suggested to Hospice House or Goodwill Industries, in care of Elliott Mortuary, 1219 N. Main, Hutchinson, KS 67501.

