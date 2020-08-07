Stanley Eugene Hazell, 67, of Hutchinson, passed away August 4, 2020, at his home in Hutchinson, Kansas, surrounded by his loving family. The son of Roger and Donna Hazell, he was born in Stafford, Kansas on March 26, 1953. He was a retired engine restoration maintenance technician.

Stanley Eugene Hazell

Stanley Eugene Hazell, 67, of Hutchinson, passed away August 4, 2020, at his home in Hutchinson, Kansas, surrounded by his loving family. The son of Roger and Donna Hazell, he was born in Stafford, Kansas on March 26, 1953. He was a retired engine restoration maintenance technician.

He was a master woodworking craftsman " his family knew that he could build anything in his wood shop. He was also a mechanic and he spent time rebuilding his Honda Gold Wing trike. Anything that could be built or repaired by hand he knew he could do it.

On September 30, 1972, he married the love of his life, Delores Ann Lemler in Hutchinson, Kansas. She survives after 47 years of marriage.

Other survivors include: two sons, Shawn (Melisa) Hazell and Mark Hazell; two brothers, Johnnie (Tammie) Hazell and Allen (Toni) Hazell; three sisters, Vickie Scates, Cheryl (David) Smith, and Terry Dodge; six grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, one sister and her husband, Dianna and Bill Jackson, one brother in law Rusty Dodge, one sister in law, Darlene Bookout, his best friend, Gene Yoder, and his in laws, Henry and Fern Lemler.

Friends may sign the book on Sunday, August 9, 2020, from 2 to 5 p.m. at Old Mission " Heritage Funeral Home, 528 N. Main, Hutchinson, Kansas. Burial will take place on Monday, August 10, 2020 at 1:30 p.m. in Pleasant View Cemetery, in Darlow, Kansas.

