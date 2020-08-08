KANSAS CITY, MO - Kenneth G. Willinger, 90, went to be with the Lord, May 7, 2020

Kenneth G. Willinger

A private memorial service will be Tuesday, August 11, 2020, at Muehlebach Funeral Chapel, Kansas City, Mo. Burial at Salem Community Church of the Brethren Cemetery, Nickerson, Ks.

Memorials may be made to Alzheimer's Research Foundation in care of the funeral Home. The obituary in its entirety can be read at www.muehlebachchapel.com