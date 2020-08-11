Larry McCoy

NESS CITY - Larry Dean McCoy, 79, died on May 16, 2020, at the Hays Medical Center, Hays. He was born on April 30, 1941, on the family farm in Ness County, Kansas, the son of Neal and Mary (McVicker) McCoy.Graveside memorial service will be on Saturday, August 15, 2020, 10 a.m. at the Ness City Cemetery.

